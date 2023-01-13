Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) / ECOVALE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

Once the turtles emerge, they crawl along the sand before dispersing into the river.

These nesting beaches along the Guaporé River are on the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

Conservationists say coordination between the two countries is important for the protection of the species and hope to establish some sort of protected area for them.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has been working with scientists to use technologies such as drones and thermal images in order to estimate the population of the species there. But, the hope is to be able to use artificial intelligence soon to automate the process of counting the turtles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Gov. Pritzker at the Illinois Vets' Home in Quincy.
Gov. Pritzker celebrates construction milestone at Veterans Home in Quincy

Latest News

Despite having to stoop deeply to beer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn't fit in car he won on 'The Price is Right'
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, reports say
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
Search continues for missing 4-year-old
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South