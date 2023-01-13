We have rain in the forecast

The pink line represent average high temps for this week in January
The pink line represent average high temps for this week in January
QUINCY (WGEM) - The weekend forecast calls for partly sunny skies, at times there will be more clouds than sun, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will begin to warm above seasonable norms. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday top out in the low to mid-40s then on Sunday we should see temperatures near 50. Sunday night through Monday things get a little bit interesting. We have the potential for light rain Sunday night through Monday.

Rain looks likely for the area Monday
Rain looks likely for the area Monday

This does not look like a complete washout. High temperatures on Monday will be near 60 degrees even with a cloudy sky. It is possible with those rain showers we may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Any severe thunderstorm potential lies well south of the Tri-States.

