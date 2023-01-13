WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 12) QND Lady Raiders Set To Return To The IHSA Hardwood At The Pit To Tip-Off Against The Lady Rockets Of Rochester High

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The long-awaiting return to the hardwood at “The Pit” happens tonight for the (18-1) Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. After more than a month of playing games away from home, the “Blue and Gold” will return to “10th & Jackson” this evening to play host to Rochester High at 6:15 p.m.

The Lady Rockets from the Class 3A ranks are currently (16-5) on the season and (8-2) playing on the road. QND has posted an impressive (5-0) slate playing at home. We’ll check in with longtime Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne (17th season) about a few new goals he’s focused in on as QND approaches the halfway point of the (2022-23) IHSA regular season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.