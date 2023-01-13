WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 12) QND Lady Raiders Set To Return To The IHSA Hardwood At The Pit To Tip-Off Against The Lady Rockets Of Rochester High

Quincy Notre Dame Riding High On An 11-Game Winning Streak
Abbey Schreacke And QND Lady Raiders Set To Tip-Off Against Rochester Tonight At The Pit!
Abbey Schreacke And QND Lady Raiders Set To Tip-Off Against Rochester Tonight At The Pit!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The long-awaiting return to the hardwood at “The Pit” happens tonight for the (18-1) Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. After more than a month of playing games away from home, the “Blue and Gold” will return to “10th & Jackson” this evening to play host to Rochester High at 6:15 p.m.

The Lady Rockets from the Class 3A ranks are currently (16-5) on the season and (8-2) playing on the road. QND has posted an impressive (5-0) slate playing at home. We’ll check in with longtime Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne (17th season) about a few new goals he’s focused in on as QND approaches the halfway point of the (2022-23) IHSA regular season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Quincy High Golf Standout Saya Geisendorfer Signs With Grinnell College In The Hawkeye State

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Golf Standout Saya Geisendorfer Signs With Grinnell College In Iowa

Sports

Homegrown Hawk Nelson takes pride in ‘Detail Queen’ moniker

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Potts
QU's Sarah Nelson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Hawks, who host Rockhurst Thursday at Pepsi Arena.

Sports

Fighting Illini roll past Nebraska on the Big Ten Hardwood

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Fighting Illini Roll Past The Nebraska Cornhuskers On The College Hardwood On Tuesday Night

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Fighting Illini Post An Impressive Road Win On The Big Ten Hardwood Over Nebraska

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) Quincy Blue Devils Wrestler Maximilian Miller Locks Up A Victory On The IHSA Mats Against Quincy Notre Dame On “Senior Night!”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestler Max Miller Shines On Senior Night

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (January 12) Cardinals Coaching Change Announced In The Gateway City As Matt Holliday Resigns

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Coaching Change In The MLB Ranks

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Pittsfield Saukees Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central Methodist University

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With CMU

Sports

Pittsfield Saukees golfer Laren Miller signs letter of intent with CMU

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

QHS wrestler Max Miller in the spotlight as he rolls to another victory

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils set their sights on "The Rematch"

Updated: 24 hours ago