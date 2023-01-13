WGEM Sports Update: Friday (January 13) MLB Notebook: Cardinals Announce Signings Of One Infielder, Catcher, Outfielder, And Four Pitchers

2023 Cardinals Caravan Set To Arrive In Hannibal On Saturday
Cardinals Announce Player Signings In The Gateway City
Cardinals Announce Player Signings In The Gateway City(KY3)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery, infielder Tommy Edman, catcher Andrew Knizner, and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The team will exchange salary arbitration figures with pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley following today’s deadline.

