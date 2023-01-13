Winchester denied grant to install sewage system west of Main Street

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials said the city has vacant land they want to develop and zone for residential and commercial use, but they are now faced with a setback to install a sewage system after the Unsewered Communities Grant they applied for was denied.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the city applied for the grant through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency that would fully cover the cost of materials and manpower to install sewage west of Main Street.

He said it’s the second year in a row they’ve applied. He said they submitted the same archeological study from last year’s application..

“The EPA would not accept our original archeological survey that we had done last year,” McIntire said. “They accepted it last year, but for some reason, this year they did not accept it.”

McIntire said the city has sent out letters with the studies attached to six tribal councils who cover the area.

“I think what they are looking for is any Indian villages or sites on that property that we would be digging through,” McIntire said. “Or maybe a burial ground per say. I know a few years ago we had one north of Bluffs on Route 100. They found some Indian remains up there.”

McIntire said they are still awaiting a response from the tribal councils.

McIntire said the city has three more years to obtain the grant. They will reapply in fall of 2023.

