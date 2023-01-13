Winchester denied grant to install sewage system west of Main Street

The area west of Main St. is where the city is looking to install sewage.
The area west of Main St. is where the city is looking to install sewage.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials said the city has vacant land they want to develop and zone for residential and commercial use, but they are now faced with a setback to install a sewage system after the Unsewered Communities Grant they applied for was denied.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the city applied for the grant through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency that would fully cover the cost of materials and manpower to install sewage west of Main Street.

He said it’s the second year in a row they’ve applied. He said they submitted the same archeological study from last year’s application..

“The EPA would not accept our original archeological survey that we had done last year,” McIntire said. “They accepted it last year, but for some reason, this year they did not accept it.”

McIntire said the city has sent out letters with the studies attached to six tribal councils who cover the area.

“I think what they are looking for is any Indian villages or sites on that property that we would be digging through,” McIntire said. “Or maybe a burial ground per say. I know a few years ago we had one north of Bluffs on Route 100. They found some Indian remains up there.”

McIntire said they are still awaiting a response from the tribal councils.

McIntire said the city has three more years to obtain the grant. They will reapply in fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
Local Communities prepare for recreational marijuana
Palmyra, Missouri prepares for recreational marijuana sales
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Laura Paslay Memorial Park
Parks and Rec. fund started ahead of memorial playground completion
The pink line represent average high temps for this week in January
We have rain in the forecast
Deer
Missouri deer hunting regulation changes due to abundance of deer
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law Friday at a ceremony in Chicago expanding access to...
Pritzker signs reproductive rights expansion