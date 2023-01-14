Bella Ease, Open Hands Food Pantry serve more than 70 at quarterly partnership

Open Hands Food Pantry
Open Hands Food Pantry(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 70 people were served at a mobile food pantry on Saturday morning. The quarterly event was in partnership with Bella Ease and the Open Hands Food Pantry.

Quincy resident Kashya Dawson said it’s a one stop shop for food, clothes and hygiene products.

He said it’s helped him and his family facing hard times.

“If you go here, you don’t have to feel embarrassed,” Dawson said. “Just because you get a handout.”

Amy Rainbolt with Open Hands Food Pantry said the rising cost of food has been bringing more and more to the pantries.

“Food prices remain high in times like this,” Rainbolt said. “Like the basic needs: milk, eggs, cheese and bread are so hard for people to get because they are so expensive.”

Rainbolt said this mobile pantry at Bella Ease is a great substitute for those who cannot make it to Open Hands weekly pantry at the Lutheran Church of St. John.

“I have seen an increase in our elderly population,” Rainbolt said. “Who may have worked 30 years as a mail carrier or who worked 30 years at Titan Wheel and those people are on a fixed income.”

Rainbolt encourages those who are financially stable to consider picking up nonperishable items next time they go grocery shopping and donate it to the pantry at the church. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

She said for those who missed out on Saturday, they can always call 217-222-8579.

