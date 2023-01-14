Boy Scouts partake in the 52nd annual Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge
Polar Plunge(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Dozens of brave Boy Scouts dived into Saukenauk Lake in Adams County on Saturday afternoon at a summer-themed Polar Plunge.

It was for the Boy Scouts’ 52nd Polar Bear Camp held near Mendon each year. The challenge is to jump into the lake for at least 30 seconds. On Saturday, several scouts participated in their first plunge.

“This was my first time,” said Boy Scout Dietrich Flesner. “I’ve went twice and I’m planning to go a third time.”

Polar Bear Camp’s summer-block themed party also included summertime activities like volleyball, 9-square and a mattress belly flop.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
A farm is seen in a file photo.
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles opens in Monroe City
Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles in Monroe City to move
Local Communities prepare for recreational marijuana
Palmyra, Missouri prepares for recreational marijuana sales
Rich Polak
QND announces new head baseball coach

Latest News

Open Hands Food Pantry
Bella Ease, Open Hands Food Pantry serve more than 70 at quarterly partnership
Housing market sees rise in interest rates, decrease in inventory
Housing market sees rise in interest rates, decrease in inventory
Managing broker for Mays Realtors, Joe Mays, said 9 months ago, interest rates were at 3% and...
Housing market sees rise in interest rates, decrease in inventory
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Local authorities said the Tri-State region is...
Realities and dangers of Human Trafficking can be seen in Adams County