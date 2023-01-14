Boy Scouts partake in the 52nd annual Polar Plunge

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Dozens of brave Boy Scouts dived into Saukenauk Lake in Adams County on Saturday afternoon at a summer-themed Polar Plunge.

It was for the Boy Scouts’ 52nd Polar Bear Camp held near Mendon each year. The challenge is to jump into the lake for at least 30 seconds. On Saturday, several scouts participated in their first plunge.

“This was my first time,” said Boy Scout Dietrich Flesner. “I’ve went twice and I’m planning to go a third time.”

Polar Bear Camp’s summer-block themed party also included summertime activities like volleyball, 9-square and a mattress belly flop.

