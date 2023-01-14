Breezy, Warmer and Rising Storm Chances

Winds could gust as high as 30mph on Sunday.
Winds could gust as high as 30mph on Sunday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Jan. 14, 2023
A strong area of high pressure over the Eastern United States will continue to move East Sunday. In the meantime, an area of low pressure is developing out West and moving towards the Tri-States. This combination means that Sunday will feature increasing clouds, increasing winds, and rising temperatures.

Winds on Sunday could gust as high as 30mph at times. Despite the increasing clouds, the southerly winds will help temperatures climb even higher than Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees.

A warm front associated with the storm system will swing through overnight, bringing scattered showers to the Tri-States overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. As the low pressure system swings by, the combination of some clearing and warmer weather will lead to the potential for some thunderstorms across the region. Behind the system, temperatures drop back down into the 40′s ahead of another impactful weather system midweek.

