Housing market sees rise in interest rates, decrease in inventory

QUINCY (WGEM) - The housing market is softening nationally, and it could impact local residents.

If you’re looking to purchase a home today, you’re going to get a higher interest rate, but you might get some concessions you wouldn’t have received just a couple years ago.

Managing broker for Mays Realtors, Joe Mays, said 9 months ago, interest rates were at 3% and they’re now sitting at 6%.

Mays said the housing inventory remains low locally, but buyers do have more power.

That means sellers are having to do more traditional things like allowing inspections before move in.

He said two years ago, a seller would have simply gone with a competing offer that didn’t have an inspection clause in it.

“Buyers that would wave all contingencies, like no inspections and all that just to be able to get the winning bid because you have, you know, eight offers on a property, so you know the sellers going to go with the best offer,” Mays said, “Less outs, less contingencies.”

Mays said while buyers do have more freedom in what they can request before purchasing a home, we’re still sitting in a seller’s market.

That means seller’s still have the upper hand in the housing market.

