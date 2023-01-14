WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 13) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against The Silver Streaks Of Galesburg High Tonight In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Blue devils of Quincy High will have a chance to secure their 10th home win of the (2022-23) season if they can post a victory tonight against (5-14) Galesburg on the Western Big 6 Conference hardwood. The “Blue & White” enter this evening’s conference battle on a 3-game winning streak and a stellar (9-0) slate playing at Blue Devil Gym this season.

The Silver Streaks are currently (2-4) in the conference standings while QHS checks in at (5-1). We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Andy Douglas (9th season) for a scouting report on what Blue Devil Nation can expect to see from GHS tonight as the two teams collide at 7:00 p.m. The WGEM Sports-Cam will also catch up with Blue Devil guards Reid O’Brien and Bradley Longcor, III for their thoughts on the Silver Streaks, a team that QHS beat twice last season by a combined 10 points.

