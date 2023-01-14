WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 13) Rich Polak Selected As The New Head Baseball Coach At Quincy Notre Dame

Former QND Raiders Assistant Coach Returns To 10th & Jackson As The top Field General
Rich Polak New QND Head Baseball Coach (2023)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Rich Polak is now set to take over the reins of the Quincy Notre Dame Baseball program. The current President of Complete Game Baseball and Training Academy was introduced as the Raiders new top field general earlier today during a 8:00 a.m. news conference on the QND campus.

