WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 13) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Galesburg On The Western Big Six Hardwood 76-31 In The Gem City
QHS (JR) Guard Cam Brown Pumps In 18 Points Against The Silver Streaks At Blue Devil Gym
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, January 13, 2023
IHSA Basketball
Western Big Six Conference
Galesburg Silver Streaks 31
Quincy Blue Devils 76
QHS: Cam Brown (18 Points)
Bradley Longcor, III (14 Points)
Ralph Wires (10 Points)
Dom Clay (10 Points)
Keshawn Thomas (4 Points)
(16-2) QHS Blue Devils Have Now Won 4 Straight Games
Quincy Now (6-1) In The WB6 Standings
Blue Devils Will Host Lincoln On Saturday (7:00 PM)
Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM At 6:45 PM
