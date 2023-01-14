WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 13) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Galesburg On The Western Big Six Hardwood 76-31 In The Gem City

QHS (JR) Guard Cam Brown Pumps In 18 Points Against The Silver Streaks At Blue Devil Gym
Ralph Wires Pumps In 10 Points As The Quincy Blue Devils Blow Past Galesburg 76-31
Ralph Wires Pumps In 10 Points As The Quincy Blue Devils Blow Past Galesburg 76-31
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, January 13, 2023

IHSA Basketball

Western Big Six Conference

Galesburg Silver Streaks 31

Quincy Blue Devils 76

QHS: Cam Brown (18 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (14 Points)

Ralph Wires (10 Points)

Dom Clay (10 Points)

Keshawn Thomas (4 Points)

(16-2) QHS Blue Devils Have Now Won 4 Straight Games

Quincy Now (6-1) In The WB6 Standings

Blue Devils Will Host Lincoln On Saturday (7:00 PM)

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM At 6:45 PM

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 13) Rich Polak Selected As The New Head Baseball Coach At Quincy Notre Dame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Rich Polak Takes Over The Reins Of The QND Raiders Baseball Program As Head Coach

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (January 13) MLB Notebook: Cardinals Announce Signings Of One Infielder, Catcher, Outfielder, And Four Pitchers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MLB Update: Cardinals Sign 4 Pitchers On Friday

Sports

QND announces new head baseball coach

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Quincy Notre Dame announced Friday during an 8 a.m. news conference that Rich Polak has been selected as the new head baseball coach of the Raiders.

Sports

Quincy High Golf Standout Saya Geisendorfer Signs With Grinnell College In The Hawkeye State

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Golf Standout Saya Geisendorfer Signs With Grinnell College In Iowa

Latest News

Sports

Quincy High golf standout Saya Geisendorfer signs with Grinnell College

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 12) QND Lady Raiders Set To Return To The IHSA Hardwood At The Pit To Tip-Off Against The Lady Rockets Of Rochester High

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Set To Host Rochester Tonight On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

QND Lady Raiders to return to the IHSA hardwood at the Pit

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Homegrown Hawk Nelson takes pride in ‘Detail Queen’ moniker

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST
|
By John Potts
QU's Sarah Nelson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Hawks, who host Rockhurst Thursday at Pepsi Arena.

Sports

Fighting Illini roll past Nebraska on the Big Ten Hardwood

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Fighting Illini Roll Past The Nebraska Cornhuskers On The College Hardwood On Tuesday Night

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Fighting Illini Post An Impressive Road Win On The Big Ten Hardwood Over Nebraska