WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 13) “Sports Extra” Southeastern Falls To Defeat As The Suns Tip-Off Against West Hancock And The Chargers Of Illini West Shock Unity In Augusta 54-36

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, January 13, 2023

High School Basketball

Hancock County Invitational

West Hancock 57

Southeastern Suns 34

SE: Danny Stephens (17 Points)

WIT Basketball

Brown County 88

Payson-Seymour 70

BC: Sam Carr (24 Points)

BC: Cole Behymer (24 Points)

PS: Bryan Dieker (15 Points)

Porta 59

Griggsville-Perry 43

MSHSAA Basketball

Monroe City 35

Clark County 21

Girls

Monroe City 51

Clark County 33

IHSAA Basketball

Washington 69

Keokuk 45

Girls

Washington 28

Keokuk 47

New London 68

Central Lee 33

Holy Trinity Catholic 52

West Burlington 72

