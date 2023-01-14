WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 13) “Sports Extra” Southeastern Falls To Defeat As The Suns Tip-Off Against West Hancock And The Chargers Of Illini West Shock Unity In Augusta 54-36
All-State Forward Danny Stephens Pumps In 17 Points As The SE Suns Lose On Their Home Court
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, January 13, 2023
High School Basketball
Hancock County Invitational
West Hancock 57
Southeastern Suns 34
SE: Danny Stephens (17 Points)
WIT Basketball
Brown County 88
Payson-Seymour 70
BC: Sam Carr (24 Points)
BC: Cole Behymer (24 Points)
PS: Bryan Dieker (15 Points)
Porta 59
Griggsville-Perry 43
MSHSAA Basketball
Monroe City 35
Clark County 21
Girls
Monroe City 51
Clark County 33
IHSAA Basketball
Washington 69
Keokuk 45
Girls
Washington 28
Keokuk 47
New London 68
Central Lee 33
Holy Trinity Catholic 52
West Burlington 72
