Car crashes into former 20/20 Eyecare on Broadway

By Mattison Norris and Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A car crashed into former 20/20 Eyecare at 1704 Broadway Street in Quincy around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Quincy Police Department said a silver vehicle was headed eastbound on Broadway when it hit the building.

Police said they don’t suspect a DUI, but they think it was a mechanical problem with the car.

Police said no one was inside of the building at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

Police reported the driver of the car will receive citations for this incident.

“There will be a few traffic citations issued, but again there were no injuries no one was hurt,” Officer Terry Hagan.

Hagan said that one of those citations was improper lane usage.

Police said they’re waiting for the city inspector to come and check how much damage the building received.

