Isolated Storms Remain Possible Monday

By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A strong area of low pressure continues to deepen over the central Plains and is headed for the Tri-States. As it does so, Southerly winds are bringing more moisture and cloud cover to the Tri-States. Through the overnight hours, scattered showers will develop across the region, especially along a warm front that will move through overnight. Behind the warm front, temps will climb into the upper 50′s to near 60 in some locations.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with the morning activity. A couple thunderstorms will also be possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours along a cold front. This storm threat is very conditional on temperatures warming to near 60 along with some sunshine to increase instability. However, storm chances remain low overall as most locations will just see showers.

Temps cool on Tuesday back into the 40′s, with another impactful system looking to bring wet weather Wednesday and Thursday.

