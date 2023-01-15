Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house fire in Fremont. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home, WPTA reports.

Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she also died.

Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time.

The investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
A farm is seen in a file photo.
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles opens in Monroe City
Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles in Monroe City to move
Local Communities prepare for recreational marijuana
Palmyra, Missouri prepares for recreational marijuana sales
Rich Polak
QND announces new head baseball coach

Latest News

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition
QPS Foundation 2022 Dream Big Campaign goal exceeded
QPS 2022 Dream Big goal exceeded
Boy Scouts partake in the 52nd annual Polar Plunge
Boy Scouts partake in the 52nd annual Polar Plunge
Bella Ease, Open Hands Food Pantry serve more than 70 at quarterly partnership
Bella Ease, Open Hands Food Pantry serve more than 70 at quarterly partnership