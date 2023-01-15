Quincy University Wrestling Team Traveled To Springfield, Missouri And Posted A Very Productive Day On The NCAA Mats

QU Tallies A Team Victory Against Kentucky Wesleyan College 29-21 With 6 Hawks Posting Wins
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The Quincy University men’s wrestling team returned to the mats for two duels on Saturday against Kentucky Wesleyan College and Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.

Kentucky Wesleyan College

The Hawks defeated KWC by the score of 29-21. Six of the 10 wrestlers picked up victories during the duel.

Gavin Morawitz and Ricardo Adame picked up pin-fall victories. Isaac Bourge started off the duel with a major decision over Bryson Rowley. Phillip Sims and Carter Silva also picked up wins for the Hawks.

125: Isaac Bourge (QU) over Bryson Rowley (KWC) (MD 10-1)

133: Carter Silva (QU) over (KWC) (For.)

141: Gabe Adams (KWC) over Mar-Trece Smith (QU) (Dec 4-0)

149: Phillip Sims (QU) over Will Keener (KWC) (Dec 5-3)

157: Cade Johnson (KWC) over Julian Solis (QU) (Fall 4:27)

165: Gavin Morawitz (QU) over Caden Moore (KWC) (Fall 1:42)

174: Ricardo Adame (QU) over Shevan Griffith (KWC) (Fall 2:53)

184: Brian Holloway (QU) over Cameron Baker (KWC) (MD 15-7)

197: Drayden McKerrow (KWC) over Kayden Garrett (QU) (Fall 3:48)

285: Robert Ward (KWC) over Matthew Ludwig (QU) (Fall 2:38)

Drury University

The Hawks fell to the host Panthers by the score of 45 to 6 in their final match of the day.

Phillip Sims picked up the lone victory for the Hawks in the 149 pound weight class by pin-fall just over four minutes into the match.

125: Caden Howard (DU) over Isaac Bourge (QU) (MD 13-1)

133: Brandon Borlinghaus (DU) over Carter Silva (QU) (Fall 3:54)

141: Peter Kuster (DU) over Hunter Vernon (QU) (MD 15-4)

149: Phillip Sims (QU) over Trevor Christian (DU) (Fall 4:16)

157: Jon O`Connell (DU) over Julian Solis (QU) (Fall 2:10)

165: Will Kuster (DU) over Gavin Morawitz (QU) (Fall 2:10)

174: Ethan Smith (DU) over Judah Yates (QU) (Dec 6-4)

184: Logan Zimmermann (DU) over Brian Holloway (QU) (MD 9-1)

197: B.K. Seago (DU) over Kayden Garrett (QU) (Fall 4:10)

285: Thomas Massengale (DU) over Matthew Ludwig (QU) (Fall 0:49)

--QU Hawks Release

