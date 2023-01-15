WGEM Sports Saturday Update: (January 14) Applebee’s Continues Sponsorship Of Popular Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Event In The Gem City

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST
QUINCY, IL (WGEM)-- Pepsi Little People’s is pleased to announce that Applebee’s will again sponsor the ever-popular Parent-Child tournament, Closest to the Pin Contest, and associated events in 2023, and this year with very special gifts for all players!

The optional 9-hole Applebee’s Parent-Child will be played Sunday (Father’s Day), June 18, 2023, on holes #19-#27 at Westview Golf Course, Quincy, IL. The alternate shot event is the kick-off to the 50th Anniversary of the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships, which will be played June 19-21 at Westview and the KC Par-3 Golf Course. The Parent-Child annually draws 60+ teams made up of one current Little People’s player and a parent, sibling or friend, and many Alumni-Child teams.

Applebee’s will also sponsor the Putting, Driving and Best Dressed Team contests, held in conjunction with the Parent-Child event on June 18.

Applebee’s is ‘stepping up’ it’s sponsorship this year in observance of the 50th anniversary of Little People’s, by offering every contestant two meal cards for 50% off each meal at Applebee’s, PLUS they are providing a $100 gift coupon for each of the six winning Parent-Child age division teams.

In addition, on Monday, June 19 , practice round day, Applebee’s will hold a Closest to the Pin contest on the 9th hole at Westview, with a $50 Gift Certificate from the Westview Pro Shop going to the winner.

An Applebee’s representative will be on hand at the Family Celebration Picnic on Monday night to present trophies and medals to the winners in all Applebee’s events.

--PLPGC Release

