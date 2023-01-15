WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (January 14) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat At Pepsi Arena

QU Standout Malik Hardmon Pumps In 17 Points To Lead The Hawks Against SW Baptist University
The QU Hawks Fall To Defeat At Pepsi Arena On Saturday Night
The QU Hawks Fall To Defeat At Pepsi Arena On Saturday Night(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST
QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -The men’s basketball team was looking for their 7th straight win hosting Southwest Baptist University on Saturday but they fell to defeat against the reigning GLVC Champs at Pepsi Arena.

The Bearcats came away with the 81-79 win to snap the Hawks win streak.

QU trailed by 3 with a half a second left when Malik Hardmon got fouled on a rebound. He made the first one, missed the 2nd one and Zion Richardson almost pulled off the game-tying shot, but it fell short. Hardmon was one of three Hawks in double figures, leading the way with 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Hawks shot 26 of 60 from the field and 10 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Quinn Nelson led the Bearcats with 26 points including 7 of 9 from three-point territory.

QU will look to get back to their winning ways on Monday, January 16th at 7:30 p.m. with the Drury University Panthers in town.

--QU Release

