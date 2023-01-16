Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 15th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tate Stark

Connie Thompson

David Nuessen

Marie Sparrow

Jim Farmer

Dennis Blickhan

Shelia Gibson

Breanna Parrick

Brian White

Kade Roundcount

Richard Hertenstein

Alaina Tippey

Mary Cook

Charles Hillyer

Ruthe Potter

Roger Schoaff

Eddie Malloy

William Todd

Brooke Porter

Tami Friedhoff

Natalie Weeks

Pichi Fernandez

Aurora Hellige

Brad Hoskins

Derek Kirchner

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Melissa Stech

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.