Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 15th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tate Stark

Connie Thompson

David Nuessen

Marie Sparrow

Jim Farmer

Dennis Blickhan

Shelia Gibson

Breanna Parrick

Brian White

Kade Roundcount

Richard Hertenstein

Alaina Tippey

Mary Cook

Charles Hillyer

Ruthe Potter

Roger Schoaff

Eddie Malloy

William Todd

Brooke Porter

Tami Friedhoff

Natalie Weeks

Pichi Fernandez

Aurora Hellige

Brad Hoskins

Derek Kirchner

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Melissa Stech

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 16th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 14th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 13th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 12th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 11th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 11, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 11, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 10th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 10, 2023

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 10, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 9th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.