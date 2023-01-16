Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 16th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Teri Freiden
Spencer Myers
Tana Dixon
Lloyd Sparrow
Don Williams
Brett Wilson
Fran Dommerman
Mac McPike
Shawna Mitchell
Pastor Tim White
Lisa Morrell
Gloria Owsley
Jackie LeWallen
Marshall Link
Cody Carter
Dorothy Dewitt
Sandy Requet
Melanie Plattner
Adam Fenton
Dianne Haines
Lew Wade
Greg Clark
Theodore Wegs
Bruce Zumwalt
ANNIVERSARIES
WT & Cynthia Johnson
Scot & Kim Duesdieker
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.