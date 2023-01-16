Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The organization representing Illinois car dealers is not giving up its legal fight to prevent Rivian Automotive from selling its electric cars directly to customers.

The Illinois Automotive Dealers Association (IADA) failed to convince a Cook County Circuit Judge to force Rivian and competing electric vehicle maker Lucid to sell their cars through licensed franchised dealers.

Cook County Judge David Atkins ruled in early January there’s nothing in the law stopping car manufacturers like Rivian and Lucid to become licensed dealers.

Friday, the association representing more than 200 Illinois car dealers filed an appeal for a higher court to reverse the judge’s ruling.

“Direct sales from manufacturers result in a monopoly that offers no price benefit,” said Joe McMahon, the IADA executive director said in a statement.

“The bottom line is that Illinois franchise dealers are long established members of the community that advocate for buyers when manufacturers make mistakes. Allowing manufacturers to sell directly to consumers sets a dangerous precedent and the IADA will continue to fight to protect Illinois consumers and dealers,” McMahon also said.

