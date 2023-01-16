January Is National Poverty in America Awareness Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Tri-State organization is doing what it can to raise poverty awareness every month.

For Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry the month doesn’t change anything. However, employees said it is a gentle reminder of what they’re called to do.

Horizons Building and Systems Manager Mark Geissler said they are seeing a lot of new faces and families.

He said already this year, they are seeing an increase in numbers of people in need. Geissler said this time of year is always a little harder than others.

”One of the things that I would just encourage is that when it comes to this time of year, don’t forget that same spirit and that level of desires that so many had around the holidays,” Geissler said. “To see those around them that don’t have the same fortunes as they did, don’t let that be shelved. We just want to encourage people to think about those around them that need that help.”

The food pantry is open 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Geissler said volunteers and donations are always needed.

