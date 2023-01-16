Kahoka schools combating absenteeism

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - According to top education officials, Missouri kids continue to miss school as schools deal with chronic absenteeism.

Clark County R-1 superintendent Ritchie Kracht said over the last two years, their district attendance rate dropped from 95 to 96 percent down to 93 to 94 percent.

He said a lot of the absences have been due to an increase in illnesses.

“We’ve had higher sickness levels; flu, strep throat, different issues like that, respiratory issues, more so than normal,” he said. “Normally it starts late January-February, but it hit us starting Thanksgiving so that’s been a factor this year.”

He said the problem is the sicknesses have been lasting longer, keeping kids out of school for longer. He said parents could also be more willing to keep their kids home if they’re showing symptoms. Kracht said absenteeism is a problem as they get funding that is tied to attendance levels.

Kracht said the other concern is students will fall behind if they miss too much class. They have tutoring resources available thanks to the Missouri Career Ladder which can help kids not fall behind, while also rewarding the teachers.

Middle school principal Jason Church said they have been working to combat the attendance problem. He said the middle school started an incentive program this year, which rewards classrooms for attendance and academics with a treats, such as donuts for breakfast. He said they also reward individual students as well.

“If they don’t have any huge discipline issues and they have no D’s or they have no failing grades, and they are here 94 percent of the time, we exclude them, or we allow them to opt out of finals and participate in a fun activity that last day of school and that’s been pretty catchy for them,” Church said.

He said with this, nearly 80% of their classes have had an attendance rate of 95% or higher.

Kracht said they’ve also been offering mental health resources for students if their absence is mental health related.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.