Macomb honors civil right’s leader with annual march

MACOMB (WGEM) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first signed into law as a federal holiday in 1983 and nationally observed for the first time in 1986.

In Macomb, the holiday means walking in King’s footsteps.

More than 60 people marched from the square to Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ on Monday morning.

McDonough County National Advancement Association for Colored People (NAACP) President Byron Oden-Shabazz said the annual march is the best way to keep King’s legacy alive.

“Dr. King said ‘I would much rather see a sermon than to hear one,’ and that’s what the work has to be about, people seeing a sermon, doing something that brings about change that’s the good and a reminder of the people,” Oden-Shabazz said.

For more than 20 years the march has been a MLK Day ritual.

Area residents like Bill Jacobs have marched every single year since it’s inception.

“Trying to develop opportunities for a wide variety of people was what my career was based upon,” Jacobs said. “Even though I’m retired now, it’s still important to me to be involved with all people.”

The march drew a mixture of city officials, Western Illinois University leaders and area residents.

Mayor Michael Inman said the march is Macomb’s unique way to make MLK Day much more than an extra day off from school or work.

“It’s more than just a holiday, it’s an opportunity,” Inman said. “This has been part of my routine for 15-plus years not only as the mayor, but even before that and this is something I look forward to every year.”

Followed by the march, a celebration program was held at the church.

In addition to a reciting of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech by 10-year old Daris Gosa, WIU President Guiyou Huang gave his remarks.

“This day is not just about remembering what one person did, it’s about also remembering how he inspired everybody and inspired change across the nation,” Huang said.

The march spanned 1.6 miles.

