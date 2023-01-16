McDonough County CEO unveils Polar Pop-Up

MACOMB (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon marked the day where McDonough County CEO students unveiled their class business, something they’ve been working on for months.

CEO is a class designed to teach entrepreneurial skills outside of a traditional classroom setting.

Class’ facilitator Alison Jefferson said each year, every class is responsible for working together to make one large business before creating their own individual business.

This year’s class decided on the Polar Pop-Up, a family-friendly business that featured 11 local business vendors, fun, games and food.

“Ultimately, what they choose to do is up to the entire team of students,” Jefferson said. “They come together, they do their research and figure out what is going to be the best option for them.”

In past year’s classes, Jefferson said students hosted a battle of the bands.

This year, it was between Polar Pop-Up, a destruction room or a comedy show.

“We knew we wanted a family event for kids and adults to come and hang out because there’s not a lot to do in McDonough County in December and January,” Bushnell-Prairie City senior Jayden Chenoweth said.

While life size games of Connect Four and other games took place, Chenoweth said it ultimately prepares the class for what’s still to come.

After Sunday’s Polar Pop-Up, the class will shift focus towards their individual businesses.

Jefferson said Polar Pop-Up is the first major stepping stone towards that accomplishment.

“They come together as a team and learn to work together as a team and get that practice in creating a business together,” Jefferson said. “We don’t expect them to be perfect, but we expect them to learn a lot and put in all they possibly can.”

In the week’s coming, Jefferson said the class will go over what did and didn’t go well with Polar Pop-Up.

Chenoweth already has some ideas about what her own business might entail.

“I’ve been brainstorming a gift basket idea or key chains maybe,” Chenoweth added.

The ultimate goal of CEO is to prepare the future generation of business owners.

“It has really taken me out of the classroom and put me in a business setting,” Chenoweth said. “When I grow up I want to be an attorney for myself and work for myself, so this is a good opportunity to start at a young age.”

The class of 16 students will present their individual businesses on May 9 at a trade show.

The class meets before regulars school hours every morning at McDonough Telephone Cooperative.

