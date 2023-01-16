Morning Amtrak service resumes between Quincy and Chicago

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first morning Amtrak train in three months from Quincy to Chicago took off Monday.

The train left the Quincy depot at 6:12 a.m. with dozens of passengers on board.

One passenger said he prefers the morning train over flying to Chicago because it’s cheaper and what he believes to be more time efficient.

The service was suspended on Nov. 16, due to staffing issues, and replaced with Coach buses.

Passengers can purchase tickets now at Amtrak.com, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

