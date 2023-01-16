Morning showers. Then warm and windy.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Martin Luther King Jr. Day with cloudy skies and light rain showers. These showers are numerous to widespread. These showers will slowly move eastward, gradually clearing the area from west to east. Therefore, the Missouri side of the Tri-States will see the rain come to an end before the rest of the area. The morning rain should be done for everyone by noon. Then, we will start to see some clearing of the clouds. There will be an additional chance of some spotty showers and even a few rumbles of thunder later this afternoon as a cold front moves through. Not everyone will see this round, as they will be very isolated.

Other than the rain, the big talk around the forecast will be on the spring-like warmth and windy conditions. Winds will initially come out of the southeast and then will transition to the southwest. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be possible. Along with wind gusts of 30 to 38 mph. Those winds will help to transport warmer air into the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Tonight will start off partly cloudy before some more clouds arrive overnight. Lows will be cooler but still unseasonably warm. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

