Northeast Missouri roadwork coming up

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced multiple general highway maintenance projects in Northeast Missouri that will take place in January.

In Lewis County, Route H at Missouri Route 6 in Lewistown to Route Y will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Jan. 23 until Jan. 27. This closure is due to pavement patching operations.

Route MM in Marion County will have short term closures at different locations between Veterans Road and Paulina Drive in Hannibal for brush cutting operations. These closures will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.

In Monroe County, Route PP will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 for pavement patching operations. The closure starts at U.S. Route 26 to the Route F and Route CC intersection.

Route K to from Missouri Route 151 to the Randolph County line in Monroe County will be closed on Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 and then again on Jan. 23 until Jan. 25. The closure starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on those days.

Route MM from Alpine Ave. to one-half mile east of Alpine Ave. in Macon County will have a closure on Jan. 23 for core drilling operations on the bridge over Mussel Fork. This closure will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

