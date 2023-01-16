Portions of Liberty, McKee and Richfield Townships under boil order

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The ABS Water Co-Operative announced on Monday that portions of Liberty, McKee and Richfield Townships are under a boil order until further notice.

ABS Water said the East half of Liberty, the Southwest part of McKee and the Northeast portion of Richfield are all included in this order.

ABS Water reported the reason for the boil order was due to a mainline leak in McKee Township about 2.5 miles West of Siloam Park.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.