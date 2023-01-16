Quincy MLK celebration aims to educate community

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bethel A.M.E. Church in Quincy held a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration hosted by The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Educational speeches were given by church leaders and NAACP members. Songs and skits were also preformed by Bella Ease Freedom School students.

Bella Ease Freedom School coordinator Brittney Thrower said she hopes the knowledge of MLK and his colleagues can continue to inspire both the young and the old in the community everyday.

“To build that sense of community, to just bring people from all different pockets of the community into one place to get this education I think is very important and I guess vital for any community ever,” Thrower said.

Thrower said the goal is to present the teachings in a new way. From the skits to songs, she hopes to continue educating her students on big topics through different forms.

The event consisted of over 100 community and church members as well as town officials and other community leaders.

“Stand up. Use your voice,” Thrower said. “I’m trying to teach them to be resourceful. I’m putting these people in their face from the community, so they know who they are and what they do, so when it comes down to time to say ‘hey there’s a problem I need to fix,’ I know who to go to. I know who to talk to. I know how to use my voice and where to use it really.”

Thrower said it’s bigger than her. It’s bigger than the celebrations and events, but the more education and the more exposure on big topics can help build a community and patch together it’s foundation.

