We are already tracking our next weather-maker

By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We had a few scattered showers across the area Monday. We didn’t get much in the rain gauge less than a 10th of an inch for most of the region. We did have some strong, thunderstorms develop in parts of central Iowa and had a few tornado warnings, but that was well to the north of us near Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We are tracking our next storm system which will develop to our southwest and move to the northeast impacting the region from Wednesday through Thursday. It looks like another center of the low-pressure will track just to the south of the region.

Accumulating snow is mostly north in the region in current models
This will place a potential for accumulating snow in central Iowa. But as of this time for us, it looks like the majority of the precipitation will fall with the system will be rain. There may be a brief round of sleet Wednesday morning. And there may also be some flurries on the backside of the system overnight Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It is possible the extreme northeastern portion of the region could see some minor accumulation. We will continue to monitor the track of this area of low pressure if it tracks a little further to the south, then we will be talking about some snow for the Tri-States. But the current track has us on the warmer side of things which has been the case for much of the month of January and continues to be the trend for the next seven days.

