Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 17th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kory Hollensteiner
Tony Santora
Carla Motley
Wesley Manker
Malaki Tate
Rocco Ramsey
Mary Quigle
Alex Kimball
Kelly Deming
Griffin Tippey
Kathleen Barry
Rebecca Pepper
Peggy Vining
Janice Welsch
Gena Allen
Carla Motley
Gena Beaber
Kurt Martin
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.