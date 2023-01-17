Blessing to hold job skills and hiring event

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health, West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be holding a community job skills workshop and hiring event on Jan. 20.

The free event will be held at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center and is open to everyone.

Registration will open Friday at 9 a.m. for session one which covers how to simplify your spending and saving strategies. Session two begins around 9:45 a.m. and covers how to put your retirement plan to work.

There will also be on-site interviews with hiring leaders following the second session.

Blessing Health System HR Workforce Development and Coordinator Brittany Weise said the event is an opportunity for people to get out and learn more options available to them and to simply understand their personal finances better.

“Everyone is welcome no matter if they are looking to change a career, they’re just starting a career or they even just want to join us for those free workshops it’ll be a great opportunity for them to learn about financial literacy including both budgeting and retirement benefits,” Weise said.

The next event like this will take place in April.

