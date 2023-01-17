WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Central/Southeastern Lady Panthers Roll Past The Lady Tigers Of Sherrard At The 2023 Jerry Logan Shootout In Carthage
QHS Lady Blue Devils Also Post A Win Over Abingdon-Avon At Illini West High On MLK Day
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -
High School Basketball
Monday, January 16, 2023
2023 Jerry Logan Shootout
Illini West High School
Carthage, Illinois
Central Southeastern 46
Sherrard 32
C-SE: Lauren Miller (17 Points)
Abbey McMillen (12 Points)
Abingdon-Avon 27
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 53
QHS: Leah Chavalier (12 Points)
Leila Dade (11 Points)
Taylor Fohey (10 Points)
West Central (Winchester) 55
West Hancock 51
Illini West 29
Monmouth-Roseville 33
IHSA
Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 71
BCC Saints 79
QND: Alex Connoyer (21 Points)
Charlie Lavery (19 Points)
QND Raiders Now (12-7) On The Season
