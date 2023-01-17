WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Central/Southeastern Lady Panthers Roll Past The Lady Tigers Of Sherrard At The 2023 Jerry Logan Shootout In Carthage

QHS Lady Blue Devils Also Post A Win Over Abingdon-Avon At Illini West High On MLK Day
Central/Southeastern Rolls Past The Lady Tigers Of Sherrard At The Jerry Logan Shootout
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -

High School Basketball

Monday, January 16, 2023

2023 Jerry Logan Shootout

Illini West High School

Carthage, Illinois

Central Southeastern      46

Sherrard                          32

C-SE: Lauren Miller (17 Points)                      

Abbey McMillen  (12 Points)

Abingdon-Avon 27

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 53

QHS: Leah Chavalier (12 Points)

Leila Dade (11 Points)

Taylor Fohey (10 Points)

West Central (Winchester) 55

West Hancock 51

Illini West 29

Monmouth-Roseville 33

IHSA

Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 71

BCC Saints 79

QND: Alex Connoyer (21 Points)

Charlie Lavery (19 Points)

QND Raiders Now (12-7) On The Season

