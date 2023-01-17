Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Theresa “TJ” Wellman is one of many bus drivers at the Early Childhood and Family Center. However, her story is a bit different.

“In October they went on vacation and she was having headaches, so when they got back she went to the ER and found out she had brain cancer,” ECFC bus driver Barb Foster said.

After being diagnosed with glioblastoma, friends such as Foster immediately sought ways to help.

An ongoing T-shirt fundraiser at the ECFC features designs that read, “Team TJ, no one rides alone.” The shirts were created in November, and order forms were sent out shortly after. Shirts are still available for purchase at ECFC until Feb. 3.

ECFC bus driver Becky Mock said prior to Wellman’s diagnosis, Wellman’s husband Steve was diagnosed with stage four renal cancer.

“It’s just really special, but it’s a lot,” Mock said. “I mean we’re like a family, we are a family. We’re all really close. You just never know when something like this is going to happen to you, so just be kind. Be kind to everyone and care for them.”

ECFC bus driver Quentina Chambers said, “Everyone misses TJ, and the kids talk about her often.”

“It kind of hits a soft spot,” Chambers said. “It makes you, you know, I wasn’t able to help my family in time because they passed away. So to be able to help her and her family in their time of need, it means a lot. And kids never forget a bus driver, especially one that’s well liked. So you’ll hear that they miss their driver and they still have their same rider, so they’ll express to her that they miss her. So I mean they know, you know, they just don’t know the circumstances.”

Wellman expressed gratitude for the love and support of her community. She told WGEM News when thanking anyone who had helped, she can’t finish a sentence without bursting into tears.

“I wish we could have a cure for every cancer, but until then just keep fighting people,” Foster said. “I know it’s hard, and I know how many lives and families it affects. Just keep fighting.”

According to the National Brain Tumor Society, an estimated 700,000 people in the United States live with a primary brain tumor, and approximately 88,970 more will have been diagnosed in 2022.

Of the 700,0000 Americans with brain cancer, 71% of all brain cancers are benign, 29% are malignant, 58% occur in females and 42% occur in males.

Brain cancer is the eighth most common cancer among persons over 40 and the 12th leading cause of cancer-related death.

The most common brain tumors in adults are:

Meningiomas

Gliomas (such as glioblastoma, ependymomas, astrocytomas, and oligodendrogliomas), which make up 81% of malignant brain tumors in adults

