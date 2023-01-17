Fort Madison welcomes new tourism director

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison, Iowa, is introducing their community to a newly formed tourism board.

Officials from a variety of professions said they helped form the board to make sure all aspects of the community are accounted for.

What started as a group for Fort Madison visionaries is now an official tourism board.

Newly appointed director Chi Eastin said she’s ready to work in this capacity to try and bring more people into the city.

Eastin, who’s managed the Kingsley Inn for four years, said her experience and passion make her a great candidate for this role.

“I went to travel school as soon as I got out of high school and I’ve been in that background my entire life, running hotels and this and that, but tourism has been my passion and I ran the Kingsley Inn for four years in Fort Madison and it just kind of worked into this position,” Eastin said.

Eastin works closely with organizers of Virtual Rail Fan and the Fort Madison Marina, two projects she said brings a lot of visitors to the county.

Without a director, the city’s liaison for tourism, Donna Amandus, said visitor data has not been kept well.

She’s hopeful the city will soon have hard stats on how tourism impacts Fort Madison’s economy.

“We haven’t had the chance to have the studies yet, but having Chi in place this year, by next year we’re going to know exactly where we’re at and where we need to grow,” Amandus said.

Tourism board chairperson Julie Hohl said tourist dollars boost Fort Madison’s economy, so it’s important that we keep track of that.

“It brings people in and then that can be just for visiting, that can be for jobs and then that’s gonna bring money into the community,” Hohl said. “Also by spreading, you know, the word of what we have in Fort Madison, we have so many awesome things for people to enjoy in Fort Madison.”

Hohl said a group of visionaries helped create the current tourism board to make sure all Fort Madison businesses were considered.

“We made sure that we had someone represented from the city, someone represented from the hotel industry, somebody from retail, somebody from industry,” Hohl said. “Because tourism doesn’t just focus on one aspect, it touches on all of those.”

Eastin said the tourism board will not promote Fort Madison exclusively.

She said the board will promote tourism for all cities in Lee County, including the Keokuk bureau.

