Fully renovated West Prairie Junior/Senior High School nearing completion

COLCHESTER, Ill. WGEM) - Renovations on the new West Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School are nearly complete.

Superintendent Guy Gradert said it’s now a matter of finishing the flooring and touchup painting.

“The completion date looks into February, however there’ll be some landscaping and touchup work that’ll be done at a more seasonal time,” Gradert said.

Originally, the building was supposed to be complete this past fall, however supply chain setbacks of insulated exterior steel pushed back the date.

Until December 2021, the building was home to fifth through eighth-grade.

Now, it will serve seventh through 12th-grade.

Currently, the high-school that has stood the test of time since the 1950s in Sciota is where seventh through 12th grades are learning.

Updating the current high school, Gradert said, would’ve cost more than $3 million. Before renovations on the building in Colchester took place, he said it was also outdated.

“For us, we saw this as an opportunity in a building with good bones, a building that had a solid structure, and that we could, within our budget, rehabilitate it into a more modern structure, to meet the learning needs of our students and also the needs of the community as we move forward,” he said.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, Corinne Biswell, said she’s spent her entire educational career at West Prairie as both a student and teacher.

She said a fully renovated building means enhanced education.

“Everybody’s going to have a space, space was an issue before,” Biswell said. “Currently with us being in this building space [in Sciota] is kind of an issue, we’re piled on top of each other and flow is not very good.”

The upgraded facility will also have an on-site cafeteria, something that it didn’t previously have. As a result, students would have to walk to the nearby elementary school.

“Were we getting along? Yes. Could it have been better? Absolutely yes,” Biswell added.

For junior Andrew Cameron, he’s excited to finish his high school career in a new building. He said it takes him around 35 minutes to travel from home to the school in Sciota.

“I’m happy it’s going to be a lot closer, in a town where there’s more people that I know in the southern part of the county,” Cameron said.

The project cost the district $9.9 million and is being paid for through bonds, grants and district funds.

Gradert said the renovated building will also feature safety components including key fobs, updated door locks and a monitoring system for all doors.

Autoplay Caption

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.