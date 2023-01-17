Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Shirley A. Eager, 85, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 15 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Cheryl Jean Lear, 59, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 13 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Virginia E. Williams, age 100, of Quincy, died January 16 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Phyllis A. Kurtz, age 81, of Macomb, IL, formerly of Barry, IL, passed away January 12 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

