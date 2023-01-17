Local farmers monitoring temperature, moisture levels

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Farmers on both side of the Mississippi River say they are enjoying the above average temperatures.

Liberty, Illinois farmer Ryan Meyer said the unseasonably warm temperatures are definitely unexpected, especially after the cold snap around Christmas.

He said when it comes to soil health, he wouldn’t mind getting some cold temperatures as the cycle of freezing and thawing helps break up the soil that has been compacted by farmers.

Meyer said compacted soil can cause issues when planting season rolls around.

“When it’s hard, it does not help the new seed you plant in the spring because it has a hard time breaking through that compaction level and getting roots down to the nutrients, to the moisture they need to make it through the growing season,” he said.

Meyer said they would like to see up to six inches of soil frozen for up to a week, which will take colder temperatures to achieve.

Farmers are also monitoring the amount of moisture in the soil.

Tyler Haerr and his family farm near Taylor, Missouri. He said their field could use some more rain ahead of the spring planting.

Haerr said it’s not just the total amount of moisture they have to monitor, but also whether it’s coming in the form of rain or snow.

While the rain absorbs faster into the soil, he said it can also cause problems for their livestock if it’s followed by colder temperatures.

“When you get the hide wet on the cattle and then it get’s really cold, that’s when you get to fighting a lot of respiratory and pneumonia and things like that so, the fact that we have had more snow than we have freezing rain type of conditions, that’s been a lot better for the livestock,” Haerr said.

He said when snow accumulates on cattle, it can actually act as an extra layer of insulation.

