Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge

Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and charged with kidnapping.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff, Gray News staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News/AP) - A former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday, authorities said.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.

Gavin Bates, 35
Gavin Bates, 35(Ridgeland Police Department)

Myers said that the incident began in Laurel, Mississippi, and ended in Ridgeland when the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police, telling officers he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank.

Investigators are currently gathering facts and evidence regarding the incident.

Myers said the victim is safe.

Powe and Bates are being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond pending a hearing Tuesday.

Ridgeland police said further criminal charges are possible.

Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

1704 Broadway Street
Car crashes into former 20/20 Eyecare on Broadway
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB

Latest News

Tips to stick to the gym
Tips on how to stick to the gym
Blessing to hold job skills and hiring event
Blessing to hold job skills and hiring event
Macomb honors civil right’s leader with annual march
Macomb honors civil right’s leader with annual march
Inflation might be affecting how well people keep up with the maintenance of their vehicles.
Tow trucking companies are seeing more jump start calls