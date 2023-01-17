Rain on Wednesday

Rain is a near certainty for he entire area Wednesday
Rain is a near certainty for he entire area Wednesday
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are looking at the potential for rain on Wednesday. It looks at this time that it is a 100% chance for rain for most of the Tri-State area. It is possible early Wednesday morning a brief round of sleet or possibly freezing rain could fall. The temperatures will be teetering in and around the freezing mark first thing in the morning. Bridges and overpasses may briefly become slick. We don’t think the likelihood is high, but we just want you to be aware. The rest of the day temperatures will be above freezing, so it will fall as rain. The system will exit and temperatures do not tumble too far on the backside of our rainmaker. However, temperatures do slowly cool as the week progresses with daytime highs in the mid-30s as opposed to the upper 30s.

Accumulating snow may be possible this weekend
Accumulating snow may be possible this weekend(Brian Inman)

Saturday through Sunday we have another low-pressure center that will impact the Midwest. This one is tracking slightly further south which may put us in a favorable zone for accumulating snow this weekend. Stand by as the system begins to develop.

StormTrak Weather Tues Evening v2
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
- Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon and early evening. - Daytime highs will...
Still unseasonably warm, just not 60° weather
