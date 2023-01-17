Still unseasonably warm, just not 60° weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front came through the region yesterday so this morning is a little cooler. Morning temperatures are in the 30s, which is above normal for this time of year. (Typically this time of year, we start off our day with temperatures in the upper teens.) Low stratus clouds have been drifting into the Tri-States from the north. These clouds will stick with us through the morning hours giving us a gloomy first half of the day. Then, the clouds will gradually start to break apart and clear out leading to some sunshine later in the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will still be above normal, just not in the 60s like yesterday. Highs today will be in the mid 40s. Tonight, the clouds will start to return to the Tri-States ahead of our next approaching weather system. Nighttime lows will be in the low to mid 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Our next weather system will continue to develop over the southwest U.S. today and will head our way tomorrow. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with as it passes through the region. A wide swath of precipitation will develop along and north of the low pressure system. The timing of when the precipitation will start depends on where you live in the Tri-States. The precipitation will first begin after about 6 AM/7 AM on the south/southwest tier. That would include counties such as Monroe, Ralls and Shelby in Missouri. The precipitation will then spread northeastward through the rest of the Tri-States. Models are currently showing the precipitation reaching the northern tier late morning/early afternoon. That would include counties such as Clark and Scotland in Missouri, Lee in Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough in Illinois. We are looking to have rain showers on and off again all day. Most of the rain will be on the light to moderate side, but a few pockets of heavier rain will be possible.

