Tips on how to stick to the gym

By Hunter Willis
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -It’s that time of year again when you or someone you know is getting a gym membership.

Here are five tips that Quincy YMCA trainer Sherri Clingingsmith said can help you stick to your gym goals in 2023.

  • Hire a personal trainer or go with a friend for accountability
  • Try to focus on how you feel rather than weighing yourself everyday
  • Give yourself workout challenges
  • Change workout routines periodically
  • Start small and gradually increase the difficulty of workouts.

While these tips can help physically, Clingingsmith said it can also help mentally.

Well we have a lot of stress in our lives. Working out can be a destresser and sometimes going with a friend can be a way for you to talk, maybe through your day or just get something off your chest,” Clingingsmith said.

If you are able to stay consistent with staying at the gym, Sherri said you can start seeing results in as little as six weeks.

