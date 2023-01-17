Tow trucking companies are seeing more jump start calls

Inflation might be affecting how well people keep up with the maintenance of their vehicles.
By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A local towing company owner said they’re seeing an increase in the number of calls they’re responding to so far this year.

Towing Solutions Owner Jeff Stone said they’re responding to more calls for jump starts and tire issues.

Stone said it could be because the price of batteries and tires has gone up, along with everything else, so people are not replacing them routinely.

Stone said still, make sure you check your tire pressure and tread depth as well as your battery life. He said the winter weather is harder on both.

”It just seems like almost double right now, here in the last month. So just keep an eye on it, watch your tire pressures and on cold days be prepared that your battery, if it’s over five years old, that’s probably too old,” Stone said. “Five years is pretty standard for a battery’s life.”

Stone recommends when you get your oil changed to also have the mechanic check your tire tread depth so you’re not driving on unsafe tires.

Stone said if you’re trying to save money, you can purchase two tires at a time. Like two front or two back tires. But he said that is only a safe method for two-wheel drive vehicles.

He said all-wheel drive vehicles should have all-new tires, if not it can strain your transmission and cause damage. Defeating the purpose and costing you more money.

