WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Palmyra Lady Panthers Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Mark Twain During Day 1 Of The 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The first day of action at the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament featured a highly anticipated contest on the girl’s hardwood featuring the host team. The (12-3) Lady Panthers of Palmyra were in the spotlight as they tipped off against the Lady Tigers of Mark Twain. PHS took command of the game from the opening tip as the “Orange & Black” raced to a 27-3 lead after the first 8 minutes of the game.

The Lady Tigers trailed 46-3 at the half in “The Flower City after being held scoreless for the entire second quarter. MTHS scored 10 points in the second half and fell to defeat against the Lady Panthers after 4 quarters of action 82-13. Palmyra is now (13-3) on the season heading into a Wednesday showdown against the Lady Panthers of Monroe City. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

