WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Western Illinois University Leatherneck Basketball Standout Anna Deets Honored By The Summit League

The Mason City, Iowa Product Pumped In 35 Points Against Kansas City On January 14
WIU Leatherneck Basketball Standout Anna Deets In The Summit League Spotlight
WIU Leatherneck Basketball Standout Anna Deets In The Summit League Spotlight(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – Earlier today Western Illinois University guard Anna Deets was named this week’s TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week. Deets averaged 29.5 points, nine rebounds and one steal per game across two contests while shooting 53% from the field, 42% from deep and 95% at the line.

Entering this weekend with a career-high of 23 points, Deets started things off with a 24-point, 11-rebound in a close matchup against Oral Roberts on Thursday (Jan. 12). She finished the game 7-13 from the field and 8-9 at the line, while the double-double was her second in the previous three games, after going for 16 points and 15 rebounds against Omaha on Jan. 5.

That personal-best mark for scoring wouldn’t last long, however, as Deets exploded in Western’s 78-68 victory over the Kansas City Roos on Saturday (Jan. 14). The Mason City, Iowa native opened things up with 12 points in the first quarter and then scored 15-straight during the third quarter, finishing the game with 35 points thanks to a barrage of deep triples and efficient shooting at the line; Deets would finish 9-17 from the field, 6-12 from three-point range and a perfect 11-11 at the line.

The 35-point outburst marked the first time since Feb. 6, 2021, that a Leatherneck scored more than 30 points in a game, and improved Deets’ season averages to 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, both of which rank second-highest on the team, while shooting 40.5% from the field. Her 36 three pointers this season is good for fifth-best in the Summit League, also ranking fifth in the League for made free throws (73) and seventh in free throw percentage (80.2%).

Today’s announcement also extends the streak of seasons featuring at least one Leatherneck winning Summit League Player of the Week honors to 11 seasons. The last time WIU went without a player of the week was the 2011-12 season, head coach JD Gravina’s first at the helm of Western Illinois women’s basketball.

---WIU Basketball Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Palmyra Lady Panthers Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Mark Twain During Day 1 Of The 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Play Host To Mark Twain On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Central/Southeastern Lady Panthers Roll Past The Lady Tigers Of Sherrard At The 2023 Jerry Logan Shootout In Carthage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Jerry Logan Shootout In Carthage Draws A Top-Flight Field To Illini West High School

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 16

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Quincy University Wrestling Team Traveled To Springfield, Missouri And Posted A Very Productive Day On The NCAA Mats

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Return To Action On The Wrestling Mats In The "Show Me State"

Sports

WGEM Sports Saturday Update: (January 14) Western Illinois Leathernecks Post A Hard Fought Summit League Victory On The Road In Kansas City As Trenton Massner Pumps in 19 Points

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Post Their First Summit League Win Of The Season On The Road In KC

Sports

WGEM Sports Saturday Update: (January 14) Applebee’s Continues Sponsorship Of Popular Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Event In The Gem City

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Headed To The Gem City In June

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (January 14) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat At Pepsi Arena

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat On The GLVC Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 13) West Hancock Titans Set To Hit The IHSA Hardwood Tonight Against The Suns Of Southeastern At The Hancock County Tournament

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Set To Tip-Off Against Southeastern On The Hardwood Tonight In Augusta