WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Western Illinois University Leatherneck Basketball Standout Anna Deets Honored By The Summit League

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – Earlier today Western Illinois University guard Anna Deets was named this week’s TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week. Deets averaged 29.5 points, nine rebounds and one steal per game across two contests while shooting 53% from the field, 42% from deep and 95% at the line.

Entering this weekend with a career-high of 23 points, Deets started things off with a 24-point, 11-rebound in a close matchup against Oral Roberts on Thursday (Jan. 12). She finished the game 7-13 from the field and 8-9 at the line, while the double-double was her second in the previous three games, after going for 16 points and 15 rebounds against Omaha on Jan. 5.

That personal-best mark for scoring wouldn’t last long, however, as Deets exploded in Western’s 78-68 victory over the Kansas City Roos on Saturday (Jan. 14). The Mason City, Iowa native opened things up with 12 points in the first quarter and then scored 15-straight during the third quarter, finishing the game with 35 points thanks to a barrage of deep triples and efficient shooting at the line; Deets would finish 9-17 from the field, 6-12 from three-point range and a perfect 11-11 at the line.

The 35-point outburst marked the first time since Feb. 6, 2021, that a Leatherneck scored more than 30 points in a game, and improved Deets’ season averages to 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, both of which rank second-highest on the team, while shooting 40.5% from the field. Her 36 three pointers this season is good for fifth-best in the Summit League, also ranking fifth in the League for made free throws (73) and seventh in free throw percentage (80.2%).

Today’s announcement also extends the streak of seasons featuring at least one Leatherneck winning Summit League Player of the Week honors to 11 seasons. The last time WIU went without a player of the week was the 2011-12 season, head coach JD Gravina’s first at the helm of Western Illinois women’s basketball.

---WIU Basketball Release

