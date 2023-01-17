WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 16) Highland Lady Cougars Fall To Defeat Against The Lady Panthers Of Monroe City At The 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament
MSHSAA Girls Basketball: MC Lady Panthers Roll To A 10-Point Win In The Flower City On MLK Day
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, January 16, 2023
High School Basketball
80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament
Girls
Highland 31
Monroe City 41
MSHSAA Basketball
Girls
Louisiana 55
North Point 33
Knox County 17
South Shelby 67
SSHS Lady Birds Now (13-2)
Boys
Louisiana 58
North Point 31
IHSA
Girls Basketball
Pittsfield 31
Beardstown 14
Jerry Logan Shootout
Girls
West Central 55
West Hancock 51
Illini West 29
Monmouth-Roseville 33
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 53
Abingdon-Avon 27
QHS Now (13-8) Overall & (5-3) In The WB6
