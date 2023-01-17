WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 16) Highland Lady Cougars Fall To Defeat Against The Lady Panthers Of Monroe City At The 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

MSHSAA Girls Basketball: MC Lady Panthers Roll To A 10-Point Win In The Flower City On MLK Day
Highland Lady Cougars Fall To Defeat Against Monroe City At Palmyra Tourney 41-31
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, January 16, 2023

High School Basketball

80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

Girls

Highland 31

Monroe City 41

MSHSAA Basketball

Girls

Louisiana 55

North Point 33

Knox County 17

South Shelby 67

SSHS Lady Birds Now (13-2)

Boys

Louisiana 58

North Point 31

IHSA

Girls Basketball

Pittsfield 31

Beardstown 14

Jerry Logan Shootout

Girls

West Central 55

West Hancock 51

Illini West 29

Monmouth-Roseville 33

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 53

Abingdon-Avon 27

QHS Now (13-8) Overall & (5-3) In The WB6

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

