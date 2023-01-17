WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 16) Palmyra Plays Host To Highland Cougars At The Tony Lenzini Basketball Tourney As Panther Guard Marty Smyser, III Turns In A Record-Setting Shooting Performance

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The opening day for the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament was one that Palmyra basketball insiders won’t soon forget as one of their own turned in an amazing shooting performance against the Highland Cougars. Marty Smyser, III was the young man in the spotlight for PHS. The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard hit a record-setting (11) 3-point jumpers against the visiting Cougars. During the game, PHS jumped out to a quick 17-4 lead over the Cougars at the end of the 1st quarter. By the time halftime rolled around the Cougars trailed 35-14. It was in the 3rd quarter that Palmyra Number 23 turned on the heat as he scorched the nets for 9 big 3-point jump shots as the hometown crowd went crazy. In teh 4th quarter, Smyser hit 2 more trifecta’s to set the new PHS shooting record on thd hardwood.

Smyser finished with 35 points and yes, a new school 3-point shooting record as the Panthers rolled to an impressive 79-34 victory. After the game, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Mr. Smyser to get some insight on his stellar shooting performance in “The Flower City!’

