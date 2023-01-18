BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Five takes from the Cardinals first Winter Warmup in three years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Notes and quotes from the first Cardinals Winter Warmup in three years last weekend at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village in St. Louis.

1. Arenado says ‘I came here to win’

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado said he never had any intention of opting out of his contract and expects the team to be a championship contender

Arenado said his love for St. Louis and his strong belief in the famed “Cardinal Way” played major roles in him bypassing the chance to become a free agent. In the process, he turned down a lucrative payday.

Arenado said he was never close to leaving, even though teammates such as Paul Goldschmidt and Adam Wainwright hounded him with “support” in the form of “threats.”

Chasing a championship motivates the 10-time Gold Glove winner more than jumping to play for the highest bidder.

“I never felt any other way toward this place,” Arenado said. “This is the place I always wanted to play. I’ve said this many times: ‘I came here to win, and I came here because I wanted to stay.’

“I fell in love with the place as I’ve been here. … I’ve loved it since I got here, and I love playing with my teammates. So it was an easy decision.”

Had he chosen to do so, Arenado, 31, could have really broken the bank in free agency. He ranked first among NL position players in bWAR (7.9), second in slugging (.533), sixth in batting average (.293), 11th in home runs (30), fourth in RBIs (103), and fourth in OPS (.891). He won the Player of the Month award in April and August, the NL’s only two-time winner.

Actually, Arenado’s toughest competition for the NL MVP was Goldschmidt, the eventual winner.

One of the biggest reasons Arenado decided to return was the bond with Goldschmidt -- his close friend since their time together on Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

“I sit next to him on the plane, we go to dinner all the time and he is one of my best friends,” Arenado said. “The way he goes about his business, you watch him and understand why he has success, and you want to be like that.

“He won the MVP at 35, and if you look at him and the way he’s moving, he doesn’t look very old. Usually, the game tells you that you’re getting old, but he’s not that way. I don’t know if I can be quite as good as Goldy, but he pushes you to keep working.”

2. Welcome to St. Louis, Jordan Walker

For two years, Cardinals fans have heard about the young phenom Jordan Walker, the club’s first round draft choice in 2020.

And getting a look at the personable 6-foot-5, 250-pound Walker makes it clear why the Cardinals front office is so high on the 20-year-old.

The confident Walker, the organization’s two-time Player of the Year, has no problem making it clear he’s coming to spring training to win a big-league job, most likely in the outfield after making the move from third base.

While in St. Louis, Walker made a special stop Monday for a quiet moment: He visited Busch Stadium.

“I got a real long look at the field earlier today,” Walker said. “It really is giving me another push. I’m ready to get going. I’m ready to try to make the team.”

3. Contreras can’t wait to work

Catcher Willson Contreras, the team’s biggest offseason free-agent signing, said his top priority at spring training is to get to know the pitching staff.

Contreras, who signed a five-year $87.5 million deal in December, said he plans to report to the Cardinals’ training complex in Jupiter, Fla., next week and continue reporting there at least twice a week (on Mondays and Thursdays) leading up to spring training.

“It’s really important for me to get to know the guys, get to know what they like to do, what they’re working on,” Contreras said. “What we need to get better at and create that relationship that is going to lead us to have a good year.”

Familiarizing himself with the pitching staff could be limited because two of the Cardinals’ veteran starters Wainwright and Miles Mikolas are committed to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

After spending his first seven seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, Contreras said he already comes in with some familiarity with the pitching staff he’ll be catching. The three-time All-Star took 297 at-bats against Cardinals pitchers, batting .249 with a .809 OPS and 15 home runs.

Now the look will be a little different.

“One thing is facing them and one thing is catching them,” Contreras said. “For me, it’s about details. What little details they like because every pitcher is different and every pitcher has little details that they like to see from a catcher.”

4. Wainwright says ‘this is it’

Wainwright said the 2023 season will be his last and while the sendoff might not be as big compared to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina lovefest from last year, it will surely be a monumental year for the Cardinals great.

Wainwright, 41 is motivated by what happened last season -- or rather what didn’t happen. And that was having an awful September and not getting a start in either of the Cardinals’ postseason losses to Philadelphia.

“I think failure is what drives you more than success,” Wainwright said.

“I failed in September and didn’t pitch like I should of, didn’t pitch like I could of. It drove me crazy.”

Wainwright shared his struggles after the season ended with a note to fans on what happened at the end of the 2022 season and why he didn’t perform to the expectation of fans.

He said he felt like he had more to give after the end of the season and feels as though this is a World Series-caliber team.

After he and Yadier Molina made MLB history with the most starts as a battery with 325, Wainwright will chase another record this season.

He currently sits third in most victories for a Cardinals pitcher. While he won’t reach Bob Gibson’s 251, he has a chance to claim second from Jesse Haines with 210. Wainwright currently sits at 195 wins.

“Jess is at 210, I think, and it sounds like a good round number to pass. 200 is not a good goal for me, that’s just 5 for me,” he said.

Wainwright playfully didn’t want to call Contreras his new catcher, saying Molina still watches his interviews.

“I know Yadi listens to these things,” Wainwright said. “I’m excited Contreras is a Cardinal. And I do have a new catcher.”

Wainwright then turned toward the camera and made sure Molina knew he was still his favorite. “Yadi, you’ll always be my catcher.”

5. Can Flaherty regain form?

The Cardinals have been without right-hander Jack Flaherty for the better part of three seasons because of injuries.

But the club is optimistic he will be healthy this year as he heads into free agency in 2024.

“The main goal this year is to go out and win — not just for me, but it’s to go out and win with this team, win with these guys, and win with Waino,” Flaherty said. “It was emotional last year. I don’t think I’ve ever had that type of emotion at the end of the year with Yadi leaving and retiring. It (stunk) not to be a part of that. This being Waino’s last year — he’s been just an unbelievable friend for me, from Day 1, since I’ve been called up. Like sitting down with at the end of that season for two hours ...”

Flaherty paused to compose himself.

“Sitting down with me for two hours, just ...”

He paused again, silent for seven seconds, as tears swelled.

“That dude is an unbelievable person, like somebody I’ve been so lucky to be around and have as a teammate and friend,” Flaherty said. “I’m looking forward to this year. Whatever happens, I want to go out and compete and win.”

The Cardinals have waited four years for Flaherty to assume the mantle of staff ace. Injuries have derailed those plans to be a No. 1 starter.

In 2019, Flaherty had one of the finest second-half performances in National League history. He went 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 99⅓ innings. A shortened 2020 season due to coronavirus made it difficult for Flaherty to build on that momentum until the start of 2021 when he was heading toward the All-Star Game.

He was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts and had just struck out nine Los Angeles Dodgers when, at the plate, his oblique muscle snapped. All that followed was more than 13 months of rehab, out-of-sync mechanics, and shoulder soreness.

“I’ve watched three playoff losses since (my) last year and I haven’t pitched in any of them, and that doesn’t feel good to me,” Flaherty said.

But Flaherty believes he’s ready to contribute to the team’s success. And the Cardinals certainly hope so.

Now, on to spring training.

Quick hits

-- The team announced longtime fan favorite Joe McEwing is returning as manager Oli Marmol’s bench coach.

McEwing replaces Matt Holliday who was named to the position earlier this offseason but abruptly resigned last week for family reasons.

Holliday was replacing another Cardinal fan favorite Skip Schumacher, who was named manager of the Miami Marlins.

-- Fans will have to wait until 2024 but the Cardinals will indeed, wear City Connect uniforms, St. Louis president Bill DeWitt III, said during a Q&A session with fans on Monday.

Nike’s City Connect uniforms are alternate Major League Baseball uniforms that feature color schemes and logos that pay homage to a team’s city. Unveiled in 2021, 14 of the 30 MLB teams have worn this style of uniform so far.

-- DeWitt III also updated fans on the upcoming decision facing the Cardinals and their Bally Sports Midwest RSN partner and that is the hiring of a new play-by-play broadcaster.

Dan McLaughlin, the longtime television voice of the Cardinals, left the broadcast by mutual decision with BSM and the Cardinals after was arrested in early December and charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

A search for the next play-by-play voice began this past month, and St. Louis Post-Dispatch media writer Dan Caesar reported that invitations to Joe Buck and Bob Costas to do some games were politely declined.

BSM controls the decision, DeWitt III said, and is beginning to interview leading candidates. The Cardinals join the talks in the coming week with a decision possibly coming as early as the end of this month, DeWitt III said. He said that St. Louis ties are a bonus, not a prerequisite.

-- And in the biggest news out of the WWU, the Cardinals promotions department unveiled the SGA for Saturday, April 1. The first 25,000 fans to that day’s game against Toronto will receive a mystery bobblehead of recently retired legends Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina -- in a pitching pose. The bobbleheads commemorate both MLB pitching debuts during the 2022 season.

